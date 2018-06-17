SENIOR (SNIRF) and Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) Critical Review

SENIOR (OTCMKTS: SNIRF) and Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SENIOR and Rockwell Collins, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SENIOR 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Collins 1 15 2 0 2.06

Rockwell Collins has a consensus price target of $133.31, indicating a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Rockwell Collins’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Collins is more favorable than SENIOR.

Profitability

This table compares SENIOR and Rockwell Collins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SENIOR N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Collins 10.72% 18.20% 6.17%

Dividends

Rockwell Collins pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SENIOR does not pay a dividend. Rockwell Collins pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

SENIOR has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Collins has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Rockwell Collins shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rockwell Collins shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SENIOR and Rockwell Collins’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SENIOR $1.24 billion 1.24 N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Collins $6.82 billion 3.31 $705.00 million $6.15 22.38

Rockwell Collins has higher revenue and earnings than SENIOR.

Summary

Rockwell Collins beats SENIOR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SENIOR Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products. The Flexonics division provides automotive common rails, automotive drain tubes, automotive exhaust connectors, automotive flexible tubes, automotive heat exchangers, automotive high pressure lines, energy components, oil and gas machined components, fabric expansion joints, fuel cells, industrial dampers and diverters, industrial flexible tubing, industrial metal bellows, metal expansion joints, and spring hangers. The company was formerly known as Senior Engineering Group plc and changed its name to Senior plc in 1999. Senior plc was incorporated in 1933 and is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc. designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products. Its Commercial Systems segment provides cabin management systems; data link, frequency, very high frequency, and satellite communications systems; landing, radio navigation, and geophysical sensors, and flight management systems; situational awareness and surveillance systems and products; integrated flight controls; simulation and training systems; maintenance, repair, parts, and after-sales support services, and aftermarket used equipment. The company's Government Systems segment provides communications systems and products; radio navigation products, global positioning system equipment, and multi-mode receivers; avionics systems; precision targeting, electronic warfare, and training systems; simulation and training systems; space wheels; visual system products; maintenance, repair, parts, and after-sales support services, and aftermarket used equipment. Its Information Management Services segment offers voice and data communication services; flight support services; airport communications and information systems; train dispatching and information systems; mission critical security systems; and cabin connectivity solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of commercial air transport, business and regional aircraft, commercial airlines, U.S. Department of Defense, other ministries of defense, other government agencies, defense contractors, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and passenger and freight railroads, as well as airport, critical infrastructure, and business aircraft operators. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

