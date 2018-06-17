Reviewing Luna Innovations (LUNA) & Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) and Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Luna Innovations and Senomyx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 0 1 0 3.00 Senomyx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luna Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than Senomyx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luna Innovations and Senomyx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $46.23 million 1.80 $14.61 million N/A N/A Senomyx $29.32 million 1.93 -$1.26 million ($0.03) -39.00

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Senomyx.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and Senomyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations 31.84% 2.78% 2.06% Senomyx -5.66% -10.75% -7.06%

Risk and Volatility

Luna Innovations has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senomyx has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Senomyx shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Luna Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Senomyx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Senomyx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Senomyx

Senomyx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners primarily for the packaged food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries in the United States. The company develops and/or commercializes sweet, savory and salt flavor ingredients, bitter blockers and cooling agents. It sells various flavor ingredients directly to flavor companies. The company has collaboration agreements with Ajinomoto Co., Inc.; Firmenich SA; and PepsiCo, Inc. Senomyx, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

