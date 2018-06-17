Head-To-Head Contrast: ONE Gas (OGS) and Spire (SR)

ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) and Spire (NYSE:SR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Gas and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas 10.90% 8.96% 3.48% Spire 11.37% 9.99% 3.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ONE Gas and Spire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas 3 2 0 0 1.40 Spire 2 4 3 0 2.11

ONE Gas presently has a consensus price target of $68.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.18%. Spire has a consensus price target of $70.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Spire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire is more favorable than ONE Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ONE Gas and Spire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas $1.54 billion 2.43 $162.99 million $2.95 24.23 Spire $1.74 billion 1.87 $161.60 million $3.56 18.86

ONE Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire. Spire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ONE Gas has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ONE Gas pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spire pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ONE Gas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of ONE Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Spire shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ONE Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Spire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spire beats ONE Gas on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 50.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2 million customers. ONE Gas, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Spire

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, it engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

