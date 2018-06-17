Financial Survey: Walker & Dunlop (WD) versus Ally Financial (ALLY)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Ally Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $711.86 million 2.53 $211.12 million $4.76 12.21 Ally Financial $9.87 billion 1.15 $929.00 million $2.39 11.05

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Walker & Dunlop. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Walker & Dunlop pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Walker & Dunlop and Ally Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ally Financial 0 4 13 0 2.76

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.66%. Ally Financial has a consensus target price of $32.81, suggesting a potential upside of 24.24%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 29.20% 19.19% 5.08% Ally Financial 14.20% 8.71% 0.70%

Volatility and Risk

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Ally Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans. It provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. The company also acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. In addition, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Further, the company offers underwriting and risk management, servicing and asset management, and direct loan originators and correspondent network services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment provides automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers. Its automotive finance services include providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, and fleet financing. This segment also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. Its primary focus is on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides digital wealth management and online brokerage platform services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

