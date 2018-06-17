Analyzing Zagg (ZAGG) and EZCORP (EZPW)

Zagg (NASDAQ: ZAGG) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zagg and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zagg 5.25% 31.62% 13.96% EZCORP 5.33% 6.81% 4.38%

Risk & Volatility

Zagg has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZCORP has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Zagg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Zagg shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zagg and EZCORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zagg $519.49 million 0.96 $15.10 million $0.97 18.14 EZCORP $747.95 million 0.92 $31.85 million $0.62 20.32

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Zagg. Zagg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EZCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zagg and EZCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zagg 0 2 4 0 2.67 EZCORP 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zagg presently has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. EZCORP has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Zagg.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. It sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of June 11, 2018, it operated a network of 921 pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry, Empeño Fácil, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo names in the United States and Latin America. The company also operates a network of 27 financial services stores under the CASHMAX name in Canada. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

