Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

CODI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 178,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $360.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.71 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 510,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,408.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,736.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 176,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,903. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 17.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 398.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 69,441 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 73.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.