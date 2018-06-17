Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Compass Diversified (CODI) Stock Price

News coverage about Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Compass Diversified earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7455926923002 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE CODI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,515. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.25 and a beta of 0.48. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $360.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.71 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 2.19%. research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,736.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $392,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 510,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,005,408.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 176,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,903. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors.

