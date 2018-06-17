Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.10). Compass Minerals International posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.72 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.35. 603,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,664. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.73%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven N. Berger bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $44,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,829 shares of company stock valued at $182,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 46,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.