CompuCoin (CPN) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. CompuCoin has a total market cap of $55,783.00 and $162.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CompuCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CompuCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 245.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017494 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001371 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CompuCoin Coin Profile

CompuCoin (CRYPTO:CPN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CompuCoin’s official website is compucoin.org. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin.

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompuCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CompuCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CompuCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

