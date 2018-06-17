Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 18.70 Per Share

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $7.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CCC traded down GBX 30 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,448 ($19.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,969. Computacenter has a twelve month low of GBX 708.73 ($9.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,206 ($16.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,250 ($16.64) to GBX 1,450 ($19.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

In other news, insider Greg Lock purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,162 ($15.47) per share, with a total value of £62,748 ($83,541.47). Also, insider Raymond Gray sold 3,750 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.95), for a total value of £44,925 ($59,812.28). Insiders have sold 113,235 shares of company stock worth $133,568,844 over the last three months.

Computacenter plc, through its subsidiaries, provides IT infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium. The company offers information security, and identity and access management solutions, as well as endpoint, infrastructure, and cyber security solutions; network solutions, such as local area and datacenter network, and physical infrastructure; and datacenter solutions, including enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

