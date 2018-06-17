Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.47 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

In related news, insider Filip J. L. Gyde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,605. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.