Comstock Resources Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 785,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,860. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,107 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas; and New Mexico and the Mid-Continent region. The company owns interests in 1,309 producing oil and natural gas wells.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.