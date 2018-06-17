Concordia International (CXRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concordia International (NASDAQ:CXRX) (TSE:CXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “Concordia International Corp is a diverse pharmaceutical company which focused on legacy pharmaceutical products and orphan drugs. The company also markets orphan drugs through its Orphan Drug Division, currently consisting of Photofrin(R) for the treatment of certain rare forms of cancer, which is currently undergoing testing for potential new indications. Concordia International Corp, formerly known as Concordia Healthcare Corp, is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Concordia International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Concordia International remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 648,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. Concordia International has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concordia International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Concordia International Corp (NASDAQ:CXRX) (TSE:CXR) by 196.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,284 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.89% of Concordia International worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concordia International

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

