Conduent Inc (CNDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conduent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Conduent posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conduent will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conduent.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Conduent had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNDT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Conduent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of Conduent opened at $20.85 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of -0.74. Conduent has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Conduent in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter worth about $212,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 26.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 61.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

