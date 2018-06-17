Consensus Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Consensus token can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Tidex. Consensus has a market cap of $0.00 and $8,272.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040232 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00377857 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000847 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000472 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003120 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

