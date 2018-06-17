Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Stake Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Consolidated Edison traded up $0.48, reaching $73.73, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,929. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.