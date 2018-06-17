Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 2,049.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,147,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,957,000 after acquiring an additional 793,800 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 83.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,127,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,188,000 after acquiring an additional 513,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,190,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,669,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,728,000 after acquiring an additional 278,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Consumer Discretionary SPDR alerts:

NYSEARCA XLY opened at $112.11 on Friday. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a 1-year low of $87.89 and a 1-year high of $112.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.2936 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.