Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) Holdings Cut by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR comprises approximately 1.3% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLP. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the first quarter worth $105,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the first quarter worth $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. 17,206,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,867,650. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3938 dividend. This is a positive change from Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th.

Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

