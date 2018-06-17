Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Receives $6.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Goff purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 3,009.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 878,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 849,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 237,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2,077.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 190,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas traded up $0.07, hitting $4.93, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,333. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

