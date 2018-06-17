Continental (CON) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €270.00 ($313.95) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CON. Commerzbank set a €247.00 ($287.21) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €253.00 ($294.19) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €250.63 ($291.42).

Continental traded up €4.70 ($5.47), reaching €225.20 ($261.86), during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 12-month low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 12-month high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

