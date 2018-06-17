Reviewing Vernalis (OTCMKTS:VNLPY) & ContraFect (CFRX)

ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX) and Vernalis (OTCMKTS:VNLPY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContraFect and Vernalis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect N/A N/A -$15.51 million ($0.37) -6.32 Vernalis $27.38 million 0.99 -$27.34 million N/A N/A

ContraFect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vernalis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of ContraFect shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of ContraFect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ContraFect and Vernalis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vernalis 0 0 0 0 N/A

ContraFect currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Given ContraFect’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ContraFect is more favorable than Vernalis.

Profitability

This table compares ContraFect and Vernalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect N/A -87.85% -45.63% Vernalis N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ContraFect has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vernalis has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ContraFect beats Vernalis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Vernalis Company Profile

Vernalis plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for various medical disorders. The company markets Tuzistra XR for the U.S. prescription cough-cold market; Moxatag, a once-a-day formulation of amoxicillin antibiotic for the treatment of tonsillitis and pharyngitis secondary to streptococcus pyogenes in adults and pediatric patients; and frovatriptan for the acute treatment of migraine. It is also has licensing agreement to develop and commercialize various products focused on the U.S. prescription cough-cold market. In addition, the company is developing V158866, a fatty acid amide hydrolase inhibitor for the treatment of pain; CPI-444, an adenosine A2A receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial to treat patients with various solid tumors; and AUY922, an intravenous Hsp90 inhibitor for treating cancer, as well as CHR2797, an oral aminopeptidase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome under Phase II trial. Further, it is developing S55746, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I study for the treatment of cancer; V158411 molecule; and RPL554, a novel long-acting inhibitor under Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory respiratory diseases. The company has collaborations with Asahi Kasei Pharma; Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Biogen Idec; Lundbeck A/S; Menarini International Operations Luxembourg SA; Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research Inc.; Novartis Pharma AG; Servier Research Group; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Genentech; and Tris Pharma Inc. Vernalis plc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Winnersh, the United Kingdom.

