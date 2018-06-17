US Ecology (ECOL) versus Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Head to Head Contrast

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) and US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Waste Management and US Ecology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management 0 1 8 0 2.89 US Ecology 1 1 2 0 2.25

Waste Management presently has a consensus target price of $90.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. US Ecology has a consensus target price of $58.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Waste Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waste Management is more favorable than US Ecology.

Risk and Volatility

Waste Management has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Ecology has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of US Ecology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of US Ecology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Waste Management pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. US Ecology pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Waste Management pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. US Ecology pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Waste Management has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Waste Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Management and US Ecology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management 14.06% 26.73% 7.14% US Ecology 10.40% 13.08% 5.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waste Management and US Ecology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management $14.49 billion 2.51 $1.95 billion $3.22 26.19 US Ecology $504.04 million 2.69 $49.36 million $1.72 35.96

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than US Ecology. Waste Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Ecology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Waste Management beats US Ecology on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated 244 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 90 MRFs; and 305 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it portable self-storage and long distance moving services; fluorescent bulb and universal waste mail-back services through LampTracker program; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. The Field & Industrial Services segment provides packaging and collection of hazardous waste; on-site management, waste characterization, and transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste at customer sites; and excavation, high-pressure cleaning, tank cleaning, decontamination, remediation, transportation, spill cleanup and emergency response, and other services. It serves oil refineries, chemical production plants, steel mills, real estate developers, waste brokers/aggregators serving small manufacturers, and other industrial customers. The company was formerly known as American Ecology Corporation and changed its name to US Ecology, Inc. in February 2010. US Ecology, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

