CUI Global (CUI) & VOXX International (VOXX) Head-To-Head Contrast

CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) and VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get CUI Global alerts:

CUI Global has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOXX International has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and VOXX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -13.73% -14.53% -8.90% VOXX International 6.40% -0.36% -0.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CUI Global and VOXX International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 VOXX International 0 1 0 0 2.00

CUI Global presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,163.94%. VOXX International has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given CUI Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than VOXX International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CUI Global and VOXX International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million 0.92 -$12.58 million ($0.35) -7.69 VOXX International $507.09 million 0.28 $35.30 million $0.03 193.33

VOXX International has higher revenue and earnings than CUI Global. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOXX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of VOXX International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of VOXX International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VOXX International beats CUI Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. The company's Premium Audio segment provides home theater systems, high-end loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/iPad and computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, headphones, and digital living network alliance compatible devices. Its Consumer Accessories segment offers remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; karaoke products; action cameras; iris identification and biometric security related products; personal sound amplifiers; infant/nursery products; activity tracking bands; smart-home security and safety products; infant and nursery products; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company sells its products to mass merchants, regional chain stores, e-commerce platforms, department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, power retailers, independent 12-volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, automotive and vehicle manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the United States military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, cell phone carriers, the public safety sector, private security providers, and original equipment manufacturers primarily under the Audiovox brand. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.