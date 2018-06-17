Head-To-Head Review: Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) and Centerstate Bank (CSFL)

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ: CSFL) and Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

76.5% of Centerstate Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Centerstate Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centerstate Bank and Farmers Capital Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerstate Bank 0 1 5 0 2.83 Farmers Capital Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Centerstate Bank currently has a consensus price target of $30.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. Farmers Capital Bank has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.20%. Given Centerstate Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Centerstate Bank is more favorable than Farmers Capital Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerstate Bank and Farmers Capital Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerstate Bank $316.50 million 8.03 $55.79 million N/A N/A Farmers Capital Bank $80.45 million 5.02 $11.68 million $2.38 22.56

Centerstate Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers Capital Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Centerstate Bank and Farmers Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerstate Bank 19.81% 8.36% 1.14% Farmers Capital Bank 17.21% 10.22% 1.19%

Dividends

Centerstate Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Farmers Capital Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Farmers Capital Bank pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Centerstate Bank has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers Capital Bank has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centerstate Bank beats Farmers Capital Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 78 bank office network located in 28 counties of Florida; and 1 loan production office in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

Farmers Capital Bank Company Profile

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.