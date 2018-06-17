Reviewing Floor & Decor (FND) & Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) and Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Builders FirstSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 8.34% 20.20% 8.30% Builders FirstSource 0.81% 41.83% 5.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Floor & Decor and Builders FirstSource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $1.38 billion 3.88 $102.78 million $0.69 80.80 Builders FirstSource $7.03 billion 0.31 $38.78 million $1.27 14.87

Floor & Decor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Builders FirstSource. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Floor & Decor and Builders FirstSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 0 6 9 0 2.60 Builders FirstSource 0 2 8 0 2.80

Floor & Decor currently has a consensus target price of $51.29, suggesting a potential downside of 8.01%. Builders FirstSource has a consensus target price of $23.35, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Given Builders FirstSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Builders FirstSource is more favorable than Floor & Decor.

Risk & Volatility

Floor & Decor has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Builders FirstSource has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Builders FirstSource on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated 83 warehouse-format stores; and a small-format standalone design center in 21 states. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The company's manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing, and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatments, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement products. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

