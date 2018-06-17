Head to Head Comparison: HAVAS (HAVSF) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) and HAVAS (OTCMKTS:HAVSF) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Groupon and HAVAS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $2.84 billion 0.93 $14.04 million ($0.03) -156.00 HAVAS $2.52 billion 1.79 N/A N/A N/A

Groupon has higher revenue and earnings than HAVAS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Groupon and HAVAS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 9 5 0 2.19 HAVAS 0 1 0 0 2.00

Groupon presently has a consensus target price of $5.16, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Groupon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than HAVAS.

Risk and Volatility

Groupon has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAVAS has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and HAVAS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon 1.13% 6.53% 1.06% HAVAS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Groupon beats HAVAS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.

HAVAS Company Profile

Havas SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, media, and digital services worldwide. It offers brand strategy, consulting, advertising, and brand content; media planning and buying; corporate, financial, and human resource communication; direct, relational, promotional, and interactive marketing; content creation; marketing and design; sports marketing; and healthcare communication services. The company was formerly known as Havas Advertising and changed its name to Havas SA in 2002. Havas SA was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France. Havas SA is a subsidiary of Vivendi SA.

