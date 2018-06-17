Analyzing Inovalon (INOV) and RingCentral (RNG)

Inovalon (NASDAQ: INOV) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inovalon and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $449.36 million 3.63 $34.81 million $0.23 46.52 RingCentral $501.53 million 12.30 -$26.14 million ($0.35) -224.00

Inovalon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovalon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 3.20% 2.50% 1.62% RingCentral -3.99% -9.90% -4.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Inovalon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of RingCentral shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inovalon and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 2 0 0 1.67 RingCentral 0 3 9 0 2.75

Inovalon currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%. RingCentral has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.45%. Given Inovalon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than RingCentral.

Risk and Volatility

Inovalon has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovalon beats RingCentral on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 932,000 physicians; 455,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 240 million individuals and 37 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center that provides a cloud based contact center solution, which delivers omni-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. RingCentral, Inc. serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

