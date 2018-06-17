500.com (WBAI) vs. International Game Technology (IGT) Critical Survey

500.com (NYSE: WBAI) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

International Game Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. 500.com does not pay a dividend. International Game Technology pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

500.com has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Game Technology has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 500.com and International Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 500.com $19.83 million 31.25 -$48.73 million N/A N/A International Game Technology $4.94 billion 1.08 -$1.07 billion $1.52 17.29

500.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of 500.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of 500.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 500.com and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 500.com -209.71% -21.13% -18.77% International Game Technology -22.37% 10.47% 1.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 500.com and International Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 500.com 0 0 0 0 N/A International Game Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00

International Game Technology has a consensus price target of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.42%. Given International Game Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than 500.com.

Summary

International Game Technology beats 500.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited provides online sports lottery services in the People's Republic of China. It operates as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts. The company offers a suite of online lottery services, information, user tools, and virtual community venues. Its lottery sales services comprise individual lottery purchase, lottery pool purchase, automatic tag-along purchase, recurring purchase, and locked-in lottery number purchase services. The company provides its services through its mobile applications to mobile users, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games to government customers; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. In addition, it provides sports betting platform that offers betting on sports and motor sports events, as well as non-sporting events; interactive and social gaming, which enables game play through the Internet; gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software. Further, the company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, and distributes poker, table games, slot games, bingo, iLottery, virtual reality, mobile-to-retail products, player management systems, and market intelligence services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

