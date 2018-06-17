Financial Review: Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) versus Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock (CCU)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock (NYSE: CCU) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock and Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock 7.66% 10.77% 6.97% Kirin 8.10% 15.21% 6.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock and Kirin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock $2.68 billion 1.75 $194.41 million $1.11 22.84 Kirin $16.62 billion 1.49 $2.15 billion $1.54 17.67

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock. Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kirin shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kirin pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock and Kirin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kirin beats Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Common Stock Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea, as well as mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water. In addition, it manufactures returnable and non-returnable glass bottles. Further, the company is involved in the production and distribution of wine, cider, and spirits. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals Business. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, fruit juices, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and biosimilars and diagnostics products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

