MAXIMUS (MMS) vs. The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Head-To-Head Survey

The Western Union (NYSE: WU) and MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

The Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. MAXIMUS pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. The Western Union pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MAXIMUS pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Western Union has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. The Western Union is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

The Western Union has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, MAXIMUS has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of MAXIMUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of The Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MAXIMUS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and MAXIMUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union -9.00% 698.54% 9.33% MAXIMUS 9.15% 21.67% 15.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Western Union and MAXIMUS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 4 6 0 0 1.60 MAXIMUS 0 3 0 0 2.00

The Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $18.64, suggesting a potential downside of 9.89%. MAXIMUS has a consensus price target of $69.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. Given MAXIMUS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MAXIMUS is more favorable than The Western Union.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Western Union and MAXIMUS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.52 billion 1.73 -$557.10 million $1.80 11.49 MAXIMUS $2.45 billion 1.67 $209.42 million $3.03 20.69

MAXIMUS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Western Union. The Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAXIMUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MAXIMUS beats The Western Union on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; eHealth solutions; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The company's U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, and higher education; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

