Head-To-Head Comparison: Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) versus Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Air Products & Chemicals and Minerals Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Products & Chemicals 13.13% 14.97% 8.34% Minerals Technologies 11.77% 13.36% 5.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Air Products & Chemicals and Minerals Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Products & Chemicals 0 3 13 0 2.81 Minerals Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus target price of $181.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. Given Air Products & Chemicals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Air Products & Chemicals is more favorable than Minerals Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Products & Chemicals and Minerals Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Products & Chemicals $8.19 billion 4.40 $3.00 billion $6.31 26.02 Minerals Technologies $1.68 billion 1.60 $195.10 million $4.59 16.56

Air Products & Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Minerals Technologies. Minerals Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Products & Chemicals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Air Products & Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Air Products & Chemicals pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Minerals Technologies pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Air Products & Chemicals has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years. Air Products & Chemicals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Air Products & Chemicals has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerals Technologies has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air Products & Chemicals beats Minerals Technologies on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, this segment provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction project customers. It company's Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. Its Energy Services segment provides offshore filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

