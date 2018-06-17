Nautilus (NLS) and ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF) Financial Review

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS: ANPDF) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

87.4% of Nautilus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Nautilus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Nautilus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A Nautilus 6.68% 15.45% 8.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Nautilus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANTA Sports Products $2.47 billion 6.07 $457.02 million $0.17 32.88 Nautilus $406.18 million 1.22 $26.26 million $0.88 18.52

ANTA Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus. Nautilus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANTA Sports Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ANTA Sports Products has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nautilus has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ANTA Sports Products and Nautilus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANTA Sports Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Nautilus 0 3 4 0 2.57

Nautilus has a consensus price target of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Nautilus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

Summary

Nautilus beats ANTA Sports Products on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands. It also provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; and holds trademarks. The company offers its products through street stores, shopping malls, department stores, outlet stores, and e-commerce platforms, as well as online. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 9,467 ANTA stores; 1,086 FILA stores; and 64 DESCENTE stores. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China. ANTA Sports Products Limited is a subsidiary of Anta International Group Holdings Limited.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs, and the Internet; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.