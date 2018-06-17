Contrasting Qiagen (QGEN) and Arsanis (ASNS)

Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) and Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Arsanis shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Arsanis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and Arsanis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $1.42 billion 5.98 $40.39 million $1.27 29.25 Arsanis N/A N/A -$33.87 million ($16.23) -0.99

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Arsanis. Arsanis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Qiagen and Arsanis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 3 4 0 2.57 Arsanis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Qiagen presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. Arsanis has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.84%. Given Arsanis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arsanis is more favorable than Qiagen.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Arsanis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 3.79% 11.91% 6.13% Arsanis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Qiagen beats Arsanis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, a cloud-based platform that interprets data from next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based decision support solution; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and select gene-and pathway-specific solutions from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories to deliver actionable results; QIAcube robotic workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; QIAxcel for nucleic acid separation; QIAgility, a benchtop instrument for PCR setup; and ESEQuant instruments that enable optical measurement for point of need molecular testing in physician practices, emergency rooms, remote areas, and other applications. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop gene expression profiles for immuno-oncology therapies. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients. The company's preclinical pipeline comprises mAbs targeting various bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus. Arsanis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

