Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) vs. SUBARU Corp/ADR (FUJHY) Head to Head Analysis

SUBARU Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS: FUJHY) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SUBARU Corp/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUBARU Corp/ADR and Tata Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUBARU Corp/ADR $30.75 billion 0.76 $1.98 billion $1.79 8.51 Tata Motors $45.93 billion 0.33 $1.39 billion $1.40 15.82

SUBARU Corp/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors. SUBARU Corp/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tata Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SUBARU Corp/ADR and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUBARU Corp/ADR 4.64% 16.52% 8.91% Tata Motors 3.04% 11.37% 3.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SUBARU Corp/ADR and Tata Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUBARU Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Tata Motors 0 3 2 0 2.40

Tata Motors has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.44%. Given Tata Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tata Motors is more favorable than SUBARU Corp/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

SUBARU Corp/ADR has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tata Motors has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SUBARU Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tata Motors does not pay a dividend. SUBARU Corp/ADR pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About SUBARU Corp/ADR

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Other. It manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and their components; and generators, engine-equipped machinery, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, and other machine tools, as well as their components. It also engages in real estate lease, etc. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation on April 1, 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment. The company is also involved in the provision of engineering and automotive solutions; construction equipment manufacturing; automotive vehicle components manufacturing and supply chain activities; machine tools and factory automation solutions; high-precision tooling, and plastic and electronic components for automotive and computer applications; and automotive retailing and service operations. In addition, it provides engineering and design services, product lifecycle management, and product-centric information technology services, as well as vehicle finance and insurance brokerage services. The company markets its products under the Nano, Indica, Tiago, Indigo, Tigor, Sumo, Sumo Grande, Safari, Safari Storme, Hexa, Aria, Zest, Bolt, and Venture brand names; alternative fuel vehicles under the Nano and Indigo brands; and premium performance cars under the Jaguar Land Rover brand name. Tata Motors Limited operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is based in Mumbai, India.

