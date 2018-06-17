Contrasting Umpqua (UMPQ) and Meta Financial Group (CASH)

Umpqua (NASDAQ: UMPQ) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Umpqua alerts:

This table compares Umpqua and Meta Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.22 billion 4.29 $246.01 million $1.07 22.14 Meta Financial Group $280.27 million 3.68 $44.91 million $7.05 15.10

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. Meta Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Umpqua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 22.15% 6.68% 1.04% Meta Financial Group 15.40% 15.08% 1.39%

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Umpqua pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Umpqua shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Umpqua and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 1 6 4 0 2.27 Meta Financial Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Umpqua currently has a consensus price target of $23.77, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $116.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.21%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Umpqua.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Umpqua on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for business and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, small business administration program financing, and residential mortgage loans, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; broker dealer and investment advisory services; and technology-based services that include remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit program, ATM, interactive product kiosks, and Website services. The company serves small businesses, middle market, and large commercial customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2017, it operated commercial banking centers in 333 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsor automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch banking offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa, as well as Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota; one non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 7 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.