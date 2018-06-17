Critical Review: WMIH (WMIH) and Security National Financial (SNFCA)

WMIH (NASDAQ: WMIH) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of WMIH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of WMIH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WMIH and Security National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million 35.11 $25.88 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $276.93 million 0.33 $14.11 million N/A N/A

WMIH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Security National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 29.74% 1.74% 0.38% Security National Financial 10.13% 19.74% 2.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WMIH and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

WMIH has a beta of -1.39, indicating that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security National Financial beats WMIH on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WMIH Company Profile

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

