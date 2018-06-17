ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 29th (NASDAQ:CTRV)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, May 29th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 28th.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Get ContraVir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CTRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.63% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Receive News & Ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.