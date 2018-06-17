Control4 (CTRL) and AVX (NYSE:AVX) Critical Review

Control4 (NASDAQ: CTRL) and AVX (NYSE:AVX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Control4 has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVX has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AVX pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Control4 does not pay a dividend. AVX pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AVX has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Control4 and AVX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 $244.73 million 2.70 $15.97 million $0.75 33.93 AVX $1.56 billion 1.68 $4.91 million $0.80 19.46

Control4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVX. AVX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Control4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Control4 and AVX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 0 2 7 0 2.78 AVX 0 1 0 0 2.00

Control4 presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.81%. AVX has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. Given Control4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Control4 is more favorable than AVX.

Profitability

This table compares Control4 and AVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 6.35% 13.91% 11.36% AVX 0.31% 6.01% 5.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Control4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of AVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Control4 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AVX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Control4 beats AVX on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution. Its Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). The company's software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; and Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers. Its software components also comprise Control4 Drivers, as well as DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the company's products and services with embedded software include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, comfort products, security products, and communication products. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segment's product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturers' representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.

