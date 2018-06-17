Conversant (CNVR) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Conversant (NASDAQ:CNVR) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Conversant earned a news sentiment score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 42.9325753253116 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

About Conversant

Conversant Inc is a digital marketing services company. The Company offers an integrated personalization platform, personalized media programs and the affiliate marketing network. The Company operates in two segments: Affiliate Marketing and Media. The Company delivers a range of solutions, from hyper-personalized creative and media, to campaign-based media where each person is individually selected for target audience based upon its profiles, to the set of affiliate marketing solutions.

