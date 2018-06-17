Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Receives $42.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

Cooper Tire & Rubber opened at $26.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.21 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

