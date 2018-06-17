Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. UBS set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Copa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE CPA traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $114.52. 170,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,496. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.75. Copa has a 12 month low of $110.35 and a 12 month high of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Copa’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Copa will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of February, 22, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 Embraer-190s aircraft.

