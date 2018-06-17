COPYTRACK 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $785.00 (CPY)

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, COPYTRACK has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COPYTRACK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00001474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. COPYTRACK has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $785.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COPYTRACK alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015279 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00587020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00246730 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00095252 BTC.

About COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,342,937 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COPYTRACK is copytrack.io. COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq.

COPYTRACK Token Trading

COPYTRACK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COPYTRACK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COPYTRACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COPYTRACK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COPYTRACK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.