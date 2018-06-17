COPYTRACK (CRYPTO:CPY) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. COPYTRACK has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $10,881.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COPYTRACK has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One COPYTRACK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00001283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003548 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00599274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00260937 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047259 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00095029 BTC.

COPYTRACK Token Profile

COPYTRACK was first traded on December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,342,937 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq. COPYTRACK’s official website is copytrack.io. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPYTRACK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COPYTRACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

