Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Core Laboratories worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 222,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Shares of Core Laboratories traded down $1.55, reaching $123.52, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 584,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.40. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.55 and a 12-month high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.94 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

