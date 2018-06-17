Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $23.00 price target on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In related news, Director Gary F. Colter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,134.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Rolheiser sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $145,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 47.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,901. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

