Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,145 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Core-Mark worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,007,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 452,301 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,101,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 296,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 144,004 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 487,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,777.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Colter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,134.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,430 shares of company stock worth $178,477. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $23.00 target price on Core-Mark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on Core-Mark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Core-Mark opened at $20.94 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

