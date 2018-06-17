Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,145 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Core-Mark worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,007,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 452,301 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,101,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 296,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 144,004 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 487,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,777.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Colter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,134.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,430 shares of company stock worth $178,477. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $23.00 target price on Core-Mark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on Core-Mark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Core-Mark opened at $20.94 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

