Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Short Interest Update

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,031,745 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 12,138,919 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,118,686 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CVRS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 1,910,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,929. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Corindus Vascular Robotics had a negative net margin of 323.84% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Corindus Vascular Robotics in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $2.00 target price on Corindus Vascular Robotics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

