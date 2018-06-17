Cormark Boosts National Bank of Canada (NA) Price Target to C$67.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight Capital increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.91.

TSE NA opened at C$63.48 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$53.16 and a one year high of C$65.68.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 30.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.31, for a total value of C$63,310.00.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

