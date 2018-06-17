Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,434 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $406,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,482,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,759,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R C. Mark Baker sold 2,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,124. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand opened at $51.74 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.