Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,637,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,415,000 after buying an additional 1,714,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 685,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,006,000 after buying an additional 408,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust traded up $0.04, hitting $27.43, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,374. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $66,938.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,294.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

